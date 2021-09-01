Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Paramount Group worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

