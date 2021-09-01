Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 229.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

