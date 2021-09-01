Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRG stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

