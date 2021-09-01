Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

