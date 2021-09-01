Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000.

LMACU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,716. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

