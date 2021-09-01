Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.11.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

