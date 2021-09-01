ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,884 ($50.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 39.27 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,927.08.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

