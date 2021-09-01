Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

