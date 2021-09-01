Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 77,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,260,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrival by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

