Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,656.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Arqma has a market capitalization of $387,898.80 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.49 or 0.07412765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.99 or 0.01346988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00366284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00137306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00630793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.00375114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00354245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,541,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,496,536 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

