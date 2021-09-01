Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €5.90 ($6.94) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.26 ($8.54).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.49 ($7.63) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

