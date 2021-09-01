Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arko stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 55,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arko by 759.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arko by 2,069.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arko by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

