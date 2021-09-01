Arizona State Retirement System Sells 580 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.