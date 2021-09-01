Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.