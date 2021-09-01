Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

