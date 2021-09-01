Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NCR by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 814.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NYSE NCR opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

