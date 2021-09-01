Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

