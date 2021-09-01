Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,051,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.39 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

