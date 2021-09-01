Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

