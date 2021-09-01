Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

