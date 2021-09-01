argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

argenx stock opened at $331.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.21 and its 200-day moving average is $301.62. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

