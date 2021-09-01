ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.03. 174,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,318. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

