Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 44,042 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 160,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.