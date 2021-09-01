Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 44,042 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.
Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 160,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.