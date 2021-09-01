Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE AIT traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

