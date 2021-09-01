Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 19,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

NYSE AON traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $288.39. 1,164,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $289.22.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

