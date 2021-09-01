ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.44 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 3.439 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35.
Shares of ANPDY opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $560.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.87. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $236.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99.
About ANTA Sports Products
