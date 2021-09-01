ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.44 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 3.439 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35.

Shares of ANPDY opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $560.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.87. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $236.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

