ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,854. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

