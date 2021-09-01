ankrETH 1-Day Volume Tops $11,044.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. ankrETH has a market cap of $100.66 million and approximately $11,044.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,431.86 or 0.07110062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

