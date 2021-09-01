Andrew Alcock Acquires 184,541 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Andrew Alcock purchased 184,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,028,446.99 ($734,605.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

