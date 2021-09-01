AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.71 million, a P/E ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.