Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Anaplan stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

