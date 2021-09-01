Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $72.27

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

