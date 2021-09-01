Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,613.17

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,424,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,673 ($21.86). The firm has a market cap of £17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,552.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,497.52.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.