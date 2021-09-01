Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $93.11

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.11.
FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,416. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11.
In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $3,616,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $9,874,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after acquiring an additional 270,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.