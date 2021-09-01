Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $93.11

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.11.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,416. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $3,616,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $9,874,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after acquiring an additional 270,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

