Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $641.90

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $641.90.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,161,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $643.64 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $647.70. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

