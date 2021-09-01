Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $33.73

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 72,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $34,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

