Analysts Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GAIA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,654. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

