Analysts Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
GAIA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,654. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
