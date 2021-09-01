Analysts Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target at $33.22

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRNA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,999 shares of company stock worth $4,447,236 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

