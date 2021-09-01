Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Price Target at €3.62

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.62 ($4.26).

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

