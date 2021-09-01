Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $894.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 346.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. 1,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The Timken has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

