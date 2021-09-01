Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,946. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.