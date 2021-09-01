Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960,000.00 to $2.13 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $742.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

