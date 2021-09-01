Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

