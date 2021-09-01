Analysts Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AGTC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,750. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

