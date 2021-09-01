Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Vericel reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,356. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.96 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

