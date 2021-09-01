Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.