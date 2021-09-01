Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

