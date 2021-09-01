Analysts Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to post ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings per share of $14.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $45.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $81.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $897.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $822.31 and a 200-day moving average of $829.50. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.