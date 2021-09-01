Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Calix posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after buying an additional 383,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

