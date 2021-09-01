Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 96.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.